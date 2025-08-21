A “world’s first” prescription drugs machine which has been successfully trialled in Gwynedd could soon be offered on Anglesey.
The REMEDY machine launched in Dolgellau earlier this year, but could soon go to Holyhead.
Hailed as “ground-breaking” the robotic equipment aims to get medication to patients who need it when local pharmacies are closed in the evenings or on Sundays, or in areas where there are no nearby services.
The REMEDY machine is a joint project between Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Bangor University, led by GP Dr Rebecca Payne, Prof Dyfrig Hughes and Dr Adam Mackridge, BCUHB strategic lead for community pharmacy. The two year trial is funded by Health Care Research Wales.
People who contacted the 111 out-of-hours service have been able to collect prescriptions from the machine outside Dolgellau Hospital.
Patients receive a pin number to access commonly used drugs like antibiotics and steroids.
“The machine installed in Dolgellau is supporting patients via the GP Out-of-Hours service,” said Dr Mackridge.
“It has already attracted quite a bit of interest, from health services, clinicians and academics from as far away as Australia.
“As part of the project, we are now exploring the installation of a second machine in the Holyhead area.
“If its goes ahead, we hope to see progress in the coming year, possibly in as little as six months, likely in the Penrhos Stanley hospital area, dependent on funding”.
The machine was initially tested using chocolate to check out its systems and how user friendly it was to operate.
“The research project runs until March, 2027, by which time we expect to have a clearer picture of its value — both in practical terms and financially,” Dr Mackridge added.
“We believe it is not only a Wales-first but the first time in the world that a machine of this type has been created.
With fewer out-of-hours pharmacies available, doctors needed a solution, as Dr Mackridge explained.
“In some areas, it’s been harder to find pharmacists to employ, whilst for some businesses it’s often not viable to pay staff to stay open later when they might only dispense a handful of prescriptions.
“In some parts of Wales people have to travel a fair distance just to find an out of hours pharmacy”.
The machine is stocked with the most common types of drugs and could also help play a preventative role in the development of some illnesses.
“For example, if someone has an infection, and they can’t immediately get to a GP or a pharmacy, starting them sooner rather than later, on an antibiotic could prevent it worsening, or even leading to Sepsis,” he said.
He noted the machine doesn’t change how emergencies are dealt with.
“We still have back up services and systems in place, drivers and ambulances, to help people get the treatments they need quickly, and to deal with emergency medical situations,” he said.
“What we haven’t quite solved is the problem of how to get drugs to people out of hours, but this study is the first step towards a solution”.
