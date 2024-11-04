Aberdyfi Fire Station has thanked the public for their support for this year’s firework display.

The event took place on Friday, 1 November on the beach behind the fire station.

As well as the fireworks, there was also a bonfire, refreshments and a hog roast for people to enjoy.

The fire station released photographs from the night and a sped up video of the firework display. A spokesperson said: “Thank you to all who supported.

“Superb fireworks yet again from Bright Sparks Fireworks.”

Aberdyfi Fire Station photograph of the crowd ready to watch the fireworks
Aberdyfi Fire Station photograph of the crowd ready to watch the fireworks (Copyright: See previous)