Aberdyfi Fire Station has thanked the public for their support for this year’s firework display.
The event took place on Friday, 1 November on the beach behind the fire station.
As well as the fireworks, there was also a bonfire, refreshments and a hog roast for people to enjoy.
The fire station released photographs from the night and a sped up video of the firework display. A spokesperson said: “Thank you to all who supported.
“Superb fireworks yet again from Bright Sparks Fireworks.”
