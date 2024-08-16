Aberdyfi Food Festival 2024 returns this weekend.
Organisers will hold the seventh Aberdyfi Food Festival this Sunday, 18 August.
Announcing the exact date earlier this month, a spokesperson for the organisers said: “We are delighted to announce that our 7th Food Festival will take place on Sunday, 18 August 2024, on the old school playing field next to Aberdyfi railway station.
“The festival runs from 10.30am until 4.30pm and is free to attend. Everyone, including dogs are welcome!”
They added: “This highly praised event features cookery demonstrations by leading local chefs and a veritable cornucopia of food and drink products from around Wales & the Borders.
“Come along to our demonstration tent and listen to Michelin-starred local chef, Nathan Davies from Aberystwyth kicking off the demos at 10.30am.
“Following on we have other chefs such as Corrin Harrison from Gwen in Machynlleth, Carl Cleghorn and Jamie Tully all sharing their passion for food.
“There are opportunities throughout the day to sample and purchase a wide range of mainly Welsh artisan produce including seafood, award-winning cheeses, locally reared meat, Welsh cakes and Bara Brith, Snowdonia honey, artisan breads, preserves and jams, craft beers, award-winning wines and organic cider.
“An event not to be missed!”
The demo timetable in the marquee on Sunday has been announced too.
Starting it all off at:10.30am will be Nathan Davies - former Head Chef at SY23 in Aberystwyth.
At 11.30am is Corrin Harrison from Gwen, Machynlleth.
Then at 12.30pm, Carl Cleghorn from Tyme, Newport (& Sauce Supper Club) will do a demo.1
At 1.30pm, Dan Wyre from Tywyn Foods in Tywyn will be there, and at 2.30 pm see Jamie Tully, 'National Chef of Wales' 2023 finalist.
Finally, at 3.30pm, see Martin Fowles, Aberdyfi Butcher.
Be there early to bag a great seat!