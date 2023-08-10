The sixth Aberdyfi Food Festival will return on Sunday, 20 August.
It will take place on the old school playing field next to Aberdyfi railway station.
The festival runs from 10.30am until 4.30pm and is free to attend.
“Everyone, including dogs are welcome!” a festival spokesperson said.
“This highly praised event features cookery demonstrations by leading local chefs and a veritable cornucopia of food and drink products from around Wales and the Borders.
“Come along to our demonstration tent & listen to Michelin-starred local chef, Nathan Davies from SY23 in Aberystwyth, kicking off the demos at 11am.
“We have other local chefs, a barista, a cocktail maker & hopefully our very own Aberdyfi butcher sharing their passion for food and drink.
“There are opportunities throughout the day to sample and purchase a wide range of mainly Welsh artisan produce including seafood, award-winning cheeses, locally reared meat, Welsh cakes and bara brith, Snowdonia honey, artisan breads, preserves & jams, craft beers, award-winning wines and organic cider.
“An event not to be missed!”