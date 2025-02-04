Volunteers have signed Aberdyfi up to Surfers Against Sewage’s Plastic Free Communities scheme in a bid to reduce single use plastic.
Phil Morgan, one of the people behind the move, said the community council and several local businesses and community groups have already signed up for it, committing to remove at least three items of single use plastic from their day-to-day operations.
The idea was well received in Aberdyfi, where a number of other initiatives exist, including a water bottle station with refillable bottles sold in local shops. A USE-REUSE-RECYCLE scheme on the jetty collects plastic crabbing gear normally left behind when visitors do not want smelly equipment in their cars.
Phil said they recycled and saved from landfill 100’s of plastic crabbing nets last season.
“This season we hope shops will provide more non-plastic crabbing alternatives,” he added.
There is also a monthly community beach clean the first Sunday of each month (10am) to remove waste plastic from the shore, keeping it out of the sea and food cycle.
Phil said: “Recent beach cleans have been supported by local schools Ysgol Pennal and Ysgol Dyffryn Dulas Corris, who borrowed our beach cleaning equipment and kindly did their own beach clean as part of their Sea and Pollution project.
“The children then did a sponsored skipping challenge to raise an amazing £378.81 for the Plastic Free Aberdyfi group to buy some extra litter pickers.
“This season we hope more businesses and communities will sign up to the scheme and more people will choose to use less single use plastic at home.
“Anybody can sign a community up to the scheme at https://plasticfree.org.uk/get-involved/find-your-community/.
“In a world where there seem to be so many problems it feels good to make a difference at a local level, and anyone can do it.”