A woman has been airlifited to hospital after injuring her leg.
Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team was alerted to a woman stranded at the southern end of the Arans with a lower leg injury, just after midday on Saturday, 7 March.
Another hiker walked a long way back up the hill to get a phone signal to call North Wales Police.
Rescuers said “it was clear a stretcher evacuation would cause the casualty too much discomfort, so help from the coastguard helicopter was requested.
“The casualty was carried a short distance uphill to flatter ground, then loaded onto the helicopter and taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd.
“A big thank you to South Snowdonia Search & Rescue Team Team for their support, and to the crew of Rescue936.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.