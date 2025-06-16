Alun Williams from Dolgellau, together with friends and family, visited Aberdyfi on 14 June to present a cheque for £650 to Aberdyfi Lifeboat Station, writes Doris O’Keefe.
Alun has a strong family connection to Aberdyfi going back several generations, and a special affinity with Aberdyfi Lifeboat station as his great grandfather, Captain Owen Williams, was an Aberdyfi Lifeboat crewmember in the early 1900's.
Alun recently celebrated his 60th birthday and instead of receiving gifts, raised money for Aberdyfi Lifeboat Station.
Alun's sister Sian said: “Alun loves Aberdyfi and comes here as often as he can and has many friends here.
"We were thrilled to see the photograph that hangs on the wall in the lifeboat station showing the Aberdyfi crew in the early 1900's, including our great grandfather Captain Owen Williams.
"This was a special day for us, and we are all delighted Alun has been able to raise so much money for a cause close to all our hearts.”
