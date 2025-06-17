A Dolgellau man will be sentenced next month after appearing in court to plead guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man at a Dolgellau pub.
Owain Thomas, of Cefn Rowen Isaf, Islawrdref, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 12 June.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Reuben Benjamin Hall at the Cross Keys public house in Dolgellau on 19 July last year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Thomas is due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
