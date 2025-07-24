Barmouth Town Council has made the beach more accessible with the introduction of a wheelchair allowing users to enjoy the sand and sea.
Cllr Rob Williams wanted wheelchair access on Barmouth beach and with the backing of the town council approached Peter Read of the Wheely Pete charity on the Llyn.
Peter loans similar chairs and ordered one for Barmouth.
Following a discussion with Gwynedd Council Maritime Department Senior Harbour Officer Dan Cartwright and Barmouth Harbour Master Kane Triggs, the authority agreed to accept the chair as a donation from town council and manage its use. The Maritime Department has also committed to providing a second chair, at their expense, to maximise availability.
The wheelchair’s wide wheels and arm floats allow users to go on sand and in water, an experience they may not usually get with an ordinary wheelchair.
The chair is free to use. Call the Harbour Master (07795012747) or Beaches Officer (07557077140) to arrange.
Sarah Radford has set up a Barmouth Beach Wheelchair Facebook Page to post photos and videos of people using the chair to promote it.
Cllr Llio Elenid Owen, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services and Legal and the Welsh Language added: "Going to the beach is a great opportunity to enjoy the scenery and nature of Gwynedd, not to mention sea air can be beneficial for mental health. It's extremely important everyone has a fair chance to enjoy all Abermaw beach has to offer, so I'm pleased this new wheelchair is making that experience more accessible to more people.
“I would encourage residents and visitors who want to go to the beach but find it difficult due to reduced mobility to try the new wheelchair. Similar chairs are also available at Pwllheli, Abersoch and Morfa Bychan.”
The group is thankful to Conan Ingram for agreeing to test pilot the wheelchair.
