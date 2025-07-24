Would you like to make a difference in Aberdyfi?
You could do so by applying to join Aberdyfi Community Council.
The council has announced on social media that there is a casual vacancy to be filled in the area’s Dyfi Ward.
The social media post states: “An election will be held to fill the vacancies if a request in writing for an election, which includes the signatures of 10 electors of the said ward is sent to the returning officer at Gwynedd Council, Council Offices, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, LL55 1SH within the period ending at 12pm noon on Thursday, 14 August.
“In the absence of a request for an election, the vacancy will be filled by the community council.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.