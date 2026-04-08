Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team members have honoured Dave Williams MBE and Chris Malyon with long service awards for 50 years of outstanding service to mountain rescue.
“That’s half a century of dedication, commitment, and selfless support to people in need, often in the most challenging conditions,” a team spokesperson said.
“Your experience, resilience, and unwavering willingness to help others have made a lasting impact on countless lives and on everyone who has had the privilege to work alongside you in our team and others in the region.
“You are an inspiration to us all, and we are incredibly lucky and proud to have you as part of our team.”
Chris also received lifelong honorary team membership.
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