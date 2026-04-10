Gwynedd Council is urging people to stay away from a landslip on the Llyn.
The warning comes following a further landslip at Nefyn Beach on Tuesday, 7 April, in the same area as a slip last month.
Gwynedd Council has released images of the latest landslip on social media, along with a warning stating that “the land above the sea wall remains unstable”.
The council said: “A further landslip occurred at Nefyn Beach on 7 April, in the same area as the slip that happened last month. For everyone’s safety, the public is asked to keep away from the area.
“The land above the sea wall remains unstable, with wet mud continuing to flow onto the beach below. There is a risk of further movement, so it is essential that people follow all safety signage and advice given by the authorities.”
They added: “Mariners should also take extra care and assess the conditions before launching from the beach. “Concrete blocks have been placed at the foot of the cliff to prevent walkers from getting too close to at-risk areas and these can be difficult for mariners to see, especially at high tide if they are fully or partially submerged.
“Council officers have been working with the coastguard and the police to ensure the safety of everyone who uses the coast. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely will be carrying out further assessments.
“Please keep an eye on the council’s social media for further updates.”
Beachfront properties were affected by a landslip near to this one last December. There were reports that the floors of some of the properties collapsed because of it.
A path linking Nefyn with Morfa Nefyn also had to close when part of it was lost in last year's landslip.
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