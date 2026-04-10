The organisers of Aberdyfi’s first fundraising soap box derby say turnout for the event was “mind blowing”.
Louis Hiatt and Lee Bishop organised the Dafad Goch Soap Box Derby “to raise lots of money for charity”.
Hoping to attract around 3,000 spectators, approximate figures show that around 8,000 people attended the Easter Sunday event.
“Thank you to everyone who came out to support the Dafad Goch Soap Box Derby,” they said.
“The atmosphere, energy, and support were absolutely incredible!
“From the racers and volunteers to the spectators lining the course, you all helped make it a truly unforgettable event.
“We’re proud this event is all about raising money for amazing causes, and there’s still time to donate! Every contribution, big or small, makes a real difference.
“If you haven’t donated yet, please consider supporting The Fire Fighters Charity.
“Let’s keep the momentum going and see how much we can raise together!
Louis said: What we witnessed on Sunday wasn’t just an event, it was something truly special.
“From an idea with Lee, to a plan, to standing there and seeing thousands of people lining the streets of Aberdyfi - it’s honestly hard to put into words what that felt like.
“We hoped people would come, we thought it might be busy, but what we saw was beyond anything we imagined. Around 8,000 people came, hundreds of thousands engaged with it online and, for one day, Aberdyfi became the centre of something incredible. But this didn’t happen by accident. This was built by people.
“To our teams and racers - you brought the creativity, the madness, and the courage to throw yourselves down that hill. You made the show.
“To our volunteers and marshals, emergency services and support teams, you are the backbone of this event. From early morning to late evening, keeping people safe, keeping things moving, we simply couldn’t do it without you. Thank you for your professionalism and reassurance throughout. We will be naming each and every one of you on the Dafad Goch page.
“To our sponsors and local businesses, thank you for backing us and believing in what we were trying to create.
“And to the community of Aberdyfi, thank you for your patience, your support, and for embracing something a little bit different. You made this what it was.
“Yes, we had challenges - a burst water main and a fire call at 9.30am to name just two things, but what stands out is the atmosphere, the energy, the smiles on people’s faces and knowing that all of this was done to raise money for incredible charities makes it even more meaningful.
“This wasn’t just a race, this was a community coming together, and if this was year, well we'll have to do it again then won't we?”
He added: “Twenty-two carts entered the race including the Dafad Ddu who was the fastest with 25 seconds and disappeared without saying a word, much like the Top Gear’s Stig...
“His last known location was Scotland!”
Visit the Dafad Goch Soap Box Racing Derby Aberdyfi Facebook page for more.
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