A Nefyn woman has been banned from the road for more than three years after appearing in court to admit a drink driving charge.
Annie Perry, of Stryd y Ffynnon, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 2 April.
The court heard that the 25-year-old was stopped by police while driving on the A497 at Efailnewydd on 11 October last year.
Roadside tests and later laboratory testing showed that Perry had 117 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal limit is 80 milligrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Perry from driving for 39 months and handed her a fine of £461.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £184.
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