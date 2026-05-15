“In fact, the area that I now have the honour to represent, the constituency of Dwyfor Meirionnydd, now includes 10 heritage railways, which is of course, the highest number of anywhere in the universe and this was the first one. The one that was actually the inspiration, the hope over experience, over expectation, the work of the volunteers, the heritage railway that started all this tradition for this area of Gwynedd, for Wales and for the world.