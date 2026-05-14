A consultation has been launched on the introduction of a visitor levy for Gwynedd.
The consultation was agreed at a council meeting on 14 May.
Cllr R. Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, said: “The tourism sector is an important part of Gwynedd's economy. Many depend on it for their livelihood, and many businesses have invested heavily in the field. But we are also aware there are challenges linked with tourism.
“The Visitor Accommodation Act requires providers of visitor accommodation across Wales to register as part of a national system. This act also allows local authorities to charge a levy on people who come here to stay.
“We have been working closely with the sector and our partners such as the Eryri National Park Authority, Welsh Revenue Authority and neighbouring councils as we prepare to submit this report to the council.
“The levy has the potential to generate significant income, which will be reinvested in the industry and in the communities affected by visitors.”
The report says the levy could be used to support businesses, events and communities, improve public toilets, extend their opening hours, support cultural heritage and the Welsh language, improve public transport and footpaths, and respond to visitor pressures on the environment and nature.
Councillor Hughes added: “All responses will be carefully considered as one part of the process, before the matter returns to Full Council for elected members to make a final decision on whether to adopt the levy or not.”
The survey opens on 20 May and closes on 15 July.
If adopted, the earliest the levy can be brought in is 1 October, 2027.
Express your views online (gwynedd.llyw.cymru/HaveYourSay), fill in a copy (available at county libraries and from the three Siop Gwynedd offices in Caernarfon, Pwllheli, Dolgellau).
A questionnaire can also be requested by calling 01766 771000.
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