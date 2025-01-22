Work to upgrade the gas pipes in the Church Street area of Aberdyfi will starts on 29 January.
The £65,000 work is essential to ensure gas keeps flowing safely to local homes and businesses. Barring any engineering difficulties the project will be finished by 7 March.
Wales & West Utilities has liaised with Gwynedd Council to plan the work, and it has been agreed that traffic management will be in place. This includes road closures on Copperhill Street (29 January–14 February), Chapel Square (29 January-14 February), New Street (10 February-7 March) and Church Street (27 February-28 March).
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time.
Wales & West Utilities Adam Smith said: “We know working in areas like this is not ideal, but it is essential to make sure we keep gas flowing to homes and businesses, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.
“This work is essential to keep gas flowing, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”
Customer services is ready to receive calls if anyone has any questions about the work. Call freephone 0800 912 2999.
Alternatively, you can contact them on X, formerly Twitter @WWUtilities or https://www.facebook.com/wwutilities.
Wales & West Utilities brings energy to 7.5m people across the south west of England and Wales.
If you smell gas, or suspect the presence of carbon monoxide, call them on 0800 111 999 straight away, and their engineers will be there to help any time of day or night.