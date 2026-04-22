Aberdyfi’s first fundraising soap box derby has raised £4,500 for charity.
Dafad Goch on Easter Sunday saw 8,000 people turn up to see 22 people hurtle themselves through Aberdyfi in home-made carts.
Organisers Louis Hiatt and Lee Bishop said: “Thanks to the unbelievable support from everyone who attended, took part, volunteered, and donated.
“We have totalled up the money raised and paid all the invoices to make the event happen and we are delighted to confirm the charity donations from the Dafad Goch Soap Box Derby 2026.”
The Fire Fighters Charity, Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team and the Teenage Cancer Trust receive £1,000 each.
Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn, Ysgol Penybryn, Ysgol Craig y Deryn, St Peter’s Church and the Presbyterian Church of Wales each receive £300.
“This event brought 8,000 people into Aberdyfi, created an incredible atmosphere, and delivered a real boost to the community but most importantly, it’s now making a real difference to these amazing causes,” the organisers added.
“We couldn’t have done this without every single one of you.
“From racers to volunteers, sponsors to spectators, thank you.
“We will be holding a presentation night to hand the cheques over in due course.
“This is just the beginning. Let’s see what we can achieve next year.”
The organisers said turnout for the inaugural event was “mind blowing”.
Louis and Lee hoped to attract around 3,000 spectators, but approximate figures show 8,000 people attended on Easter Sunday.
“Thank you to everyone who came out to support the Dafad Goch Soap Box Derby,” they said.
“The atmosphere, energy, and support were absolutely incredible!
“From the racers and volunteers to the spectators lining the course, you all helped make it a truly unforgettable event.
The event was praised in the Houses of Parliament by Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, for its social, economic, and community impact.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.