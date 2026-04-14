The motion “notes that the event attracted approximately 8,000 visitors, making it the largest event hosted in Aberdyfi since the visit of Prince Charles and Lady Diana in 1982; recognises the significant digital engagement achieved in the 90 days leading up to the event, with over 680,000 online views, including more than 114,000 on race day itself; acknowledges the positive social and economic impact of the event, including the substantial boost to local hospitality, retail, and accommodation businesses; commends the festival-style atmosphere created, which brought together residents, visitors, local businesses, and volunteers; praises the strong focus on fundraising, with proceeds supporting The Firefighters Charity, Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team, and the Teenage Cancer Trust, reflecting the generosity and civic spirit of the community; welcomes the safe and effective delivery of the event, with only four minor medical incidents recorded and no serious injuries; highlights the exemplary partnership working between organisers, emergency services, volunteers, and local stakeholders; and further recognises that Dafad Goch Soap Box Racing has successfully placed Aberdyfi on the map as a location capable of hosting large-scale, high-quality community-led events with wide-reaching engagement.”