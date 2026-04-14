Four Porthdinllaen RNLI volunteers have been recognised for a combined service of 140 years.
Geraint Humphreys, Robat Jones and Dylan Thomas receive 40 years of service awards, and Caryl Thomas 20 years.
Robat’s RNLI journey started in 1986 at the age of 22. He started as a navigator and deputy second coxswain, then became second coxswain in 1994. Since then, Robat has served on three lifeboats, the Kathleen Mary, Hetty Rampton and present Tamar class lifeboat John D Spicer, while serving under three different coxswains.
Dylan has served as lifeboat crew and third mechanic and is currently lifeboat press officer, head launcher, plant operator and launch authority.
His father worked as a mechanic for the RNLI in the 1960s, and his niece, Caryl, is one of the second coxswains at Porthdinllaen who receives a long service award for 20 years. Dylan started his service in 1986 at 17.
Dylan and Robat were involved in the Kimya tragedy of 1991. Dylan said: “That was the most memorable event in my years on the lifeboat. The conditions were awful and we were tasked at approximately 2.15am on 5 January 1991, responding to a distress call, a small tanker, the Kimya.
“It was a 13-hour long shout, sadly resulting in 10 sailors’ losing their lives that night. Of the crew onboard the lifeboat that night, only Robat and myself are still serving volunteers at Porthdinllaen RNLI.”
Geraint joined Porthdinllaen in 1986, aged 20. The lifeboat crew member, who officially celebrates his 40 years’ service in November, also has family members within the RNLI. His youngest son is on Porthdinllaen lifeboat, recently passing out as a station mechanic.
Caryl, who joined the RNLI at 16, and follows in her grandfather, father and uncle Dylan’s footsteps, said: “The RNLI is close to me and my family, after having generations serving on Porthdinllaen lifeboat. I also wanted to help and give back to my community, alongside pursuing the RNLI’s mission, to save lives at sea.”
Caryl started as crew and became a coxswain, alongside completing her navigators plan and currently her mechanic's plan. Caryl has many memorable rescues, including a father and son who found themselves in difficulty on a paddleboard. Both had fallen into the water and became very cold and panicked. Caryl said: “Once we brought them onboard the lifeboat, I reassured them both that they were now safe. Seeing the relief and smile returning to their face as time passed was just amazing.”
Porthdinllaen RNLI Area Operations Manager Lee Firman said: “Geraint, Robat, Dylan and Caryl’s achievement and dedication over decades of saving lives at sea is exceptional, which the RNLI are very grateful for. Congratulations to each of them and this recognition is so well deserved. I know the wider station team are very proud.
“You can help make sure that RNLI lifesavers like the Porthdinllaen crew, have everything they need to keep people safe by taking part in the Mayday Mile. Cover one mile a day throughout the month, wherever and however you like.”
To sign up or make a donation, visit RNLI.org/supportMayday
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