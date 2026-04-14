Caryl started as crew and became a coxswain, alongside completing her navigators plan and currently her mechanic's plan. Caryl has many memorable rescues, including a father and son who found themselves in difficulty on a paddleboard. Both had fallen into the water and became very cold and panicked. Caryl said: “Once we brought them onboard the lifeboat, I reassured them both that they were now safe. Seeing the relief and smile returning to their face as time passed was just amazing.”