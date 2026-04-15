Blue tokens could transform summer for an autism family camp in Gwynedd.
Autistic Haven CIC in Bala, which supports autistic and neurodiverse children, is calling on the community to vote for them in Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme at the Porthmadog store.
For the past two summers, Autistic Haven CIC has hosted week-long camping experiences at nearby Tytandderwen Campsite, welcoming 46 families and 172 people.
The camp provides a safe, inclusive space where autistic children and their families can truly relax. An enclosed overflow field offers peace of mind for parents of children who may be a flight risk, including those with high support needs, non-verbal children and young people with complex needs.
Each day begins with optional parachute games and giant bubbles, followed by guided walks and arts and crafts. Evenings focus on calm connection, with family yoga or meditation, storytelling and marshmallows under the stars. The final night brings everyone together for a shared pizza evening.
Everything at the camp is optional and pressure-free. There are no expectations, just an invitation to connect with others who understand their journey.
Tesco Stronger Starts supports local projects helping children and young people. Shoppers receive blue tokens at checkout and can vote in-store, with the project receiving the most tokens awarded the top grant.
The funding will allow the purchase of hammocks, swing chairs, and mini trampolines, simple but powerful resources that help autistic children regulate, feel safe, and settle into camp life.
Autistic Haven know these gentle, calming spaces can be the difference between a family staying and having to leave. They turn overwhelm into calm and create an environment where children feel soothed, secure, and understood. When a child feels safe, the whole family can relax, connect, and begin to create happy memories together.
Supporters can vote for Autistic Haven at the Tesco store in Porthmadog until Sunday, 26 April.
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