A sheepdog has been rescued after falling into a quarry.
Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team rushed to the aid of the dog on Thursday, 30 January.
“We received a call that afternoon to assist a local farmer retrieve his sheepdog, which had fallen into a quarry and was stuck on a ledge,” an Aberydfi team spokesperson said.
“Our rope techs arrived on scene and were able to set up a secure rope system which was used to lower a team member safely down to the stuck dog.
“After some fuss and reassurance from [team member] Esther, Gael was raised back up to the rest of the team and her owner, ready for a nap and a few less exciting days!”