A walker has been rescued after getting lost and tangled in bracken and brambles.
Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team received a call to help the man on 5 May at around 5pm.
The walker got lost on steep, overgrown ground whilst descending from Moel y Gest.
He tried to find a path but became entangled in bracken and bramble causing significant scratches and cuts to his legs.
A small team was deployed to find the casualty.
Although badly scratched, his injuries did not require treatment. Once the Remote Rescue Medical Technicians checked him over, the casualty was given walking poles to help with the descent and brought back to the MR base before dropped off at his car.