The team rely entirely on donations and are currently fundraising for essential kit. Their current waterproof gear is thick winter kit but summer in Wales can be very wet, so the team hope to raise £25,000 by December 31st to equip teammembers with the high-quality, rescue-grade waterproof jackets and trousers they need to operate comfortably in all seasons. This gear is not just about comfort – it's about safety and effectiveness. When we're dry, we can focus entirely on the rescue at hand, keeping both ourselves and our casualties safe. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/8ae9ac27