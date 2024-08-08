Ted the dog had a lucky escape after getting stuck in a ravine.
Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team was called to assist Ted on Wednesday, 7 August when he got stuck in a ravine near the Torrent Walk.
With difficult access and fast flowing water, two specialist sub teams (Swiftwater Rescue and Technical Rope Rescue) were dispatched to the scene.
The rope team setup a system and lowered a water technician down to Ted’s location. After a quick cuddle and some fuss, Ted was attached to the system and brought up to rejoin his family on the path.
