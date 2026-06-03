Aberdyfi Town Council has questioned Gwynedd Council’s process for selecting its chair and vice chair after the roles went to two Plaid Cymru members.
Independent councillor Dewi Owen, who represents Aberdyfi on the county council and sits on the town council, reported the new appointments to town council, saying Gwynedd Council had elected Plaid Cymru councillors, Cllr Ellen Walker Jones, who was the previous Vice-Chair as Chair, and Cllr Delyth Lloyd Griffiths as Vice-Chair.
The minutes for Aberdyfi’s Town Council meeting in May state: “There was a discussion about how the Chair and Vice Chair were elected and it is being proposed that Gwynedd Council should follow the same procedure as the Senedd to ensure that all parties are fairly represented.”
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