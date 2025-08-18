Aberdyfi was awash with colour when the fire station held its Family Fun Open Night and ressurected the carnival parade, writes Doris O’Keefe.

The open evening and parade took place on 14 August.

Louis Hiatt, Aberdyfi and Tywyn Fire Station Watch Manager, said they had “a fantastic turnout”.

“The occasion was even more spectacular than usual as we combined the event with bringing back our wonderful Aberdyfi Carnival Parade after an absence of 28 years,” he added.

“The excitement and nostalgia for this was evident in the number of people attending. There must have been over 1,000 people watching the floats.”

Mr Hiatt thanked all who attended, stating enthusiasm for the carnival was so “immense” they want to make it an annual event.

Aberdyfi panto carnival float setting off on the procession. Photo: Doris O'Keefe
Young 'pirates' from the Dovey Yacht Club enjoy the carnival procession. Photo: Doris O'Keefe
4) Aberdyfi 'panto ' enjoying the carnival procession. Photo: Doris O'Keefe
Aberdyfi 'Allotment by the Sea' lead some fire service members through the village. Photo: Doris O'Keefe
Young firefighter Cadets in the carnival parade. Photo: Doris O'Keefe
