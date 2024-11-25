An Aberdyfi woman will take on ‘The World’s Toughest Row’ to raise money for charity.
Nia Baylis, originally from Machynlleth but now living in Aberdyfi, and rowing partner Pammie Tyson, will cross the Atlantic Ocean in a rowing boat.
They will use the challenge to raise money for Kidney Wales and two marine conservation charities.
The World’s Toughest Row, formerly known as the Talisker Whiskey Challenge, sets off from San Sebastián de la Gomera in the Canaries in December and ends in Antigua in the Caribbean – a distance of 3,000 miles.
Entrants race solo, or in pairs, trios, quads, in fives, and attempt to cross the Atlantic following the path of the Columbus fleet centuries before.
Crossings can take anything from 35-96 days with competitors battling 20 foot high waves, sleep deprivation, and an array of physical and mental extremes.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts was delighted to meet Nia and Pammie, saying they have her “greatest respect for embarking on this epic feat”.
“I am thrilled Nia will be flying the flag for Aberdyfi and Wales as the duo join teams from across the globe as they take on this exhilarating yet challenging experience.
“I look forward to following their progress and encourage everyone to get behind their fundraising efforts.”
Nia and Pammie said the campaign has been three years in the making, and they “are very grateful for all the support and encouragement we’ve received along the way”.
'We are now in the very fortunate position of being weeks away from launching and are honoured to join another 38 teams on the start line in La Gomera.'
“We will be rowing to raise money and awareness for Kidney Wales and the ocean conservation charities Antigua & Barbuda Ocean Trust and Elkhorn Marine Conservancy.
“We hope our row will inspire others.”