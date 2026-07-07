Gwynedd residents are being reminded to take part in the visitor levy consultation.
A questionnaire can be completed online, or paper copies are available from county libraries or the council’s main offices.
Drop-in sessions are also open to anyone who would like to find out more about the survey.
Sessions will be held in
• Aberdyfi: Neuadd Dyfi Community Hall – Wednesday, 8 July, 10am-12pm
• Y Bala: Byw'n Iach Penllyn (Leisure Centre) – Wednesday, 8 July, 2pm-4pm
• Abersoch: Neuadd Abersoch Village Hall – Friday, 10 July, 10am-12pm
• Pwllheli: Neuadd Dwyfor – Friday, 10 July, 2pm-4pm.
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “We are more than halfway through the consultation period and there is still plenty of time for people to have their say. Obtaining feedback will help councillors to make an informed decision about this important matter.
“The tourism sector is a vital part of the Gwynedd economy and has an impact on our communities, so it’s important that everyone has the chance to share their opinions.”
The consultation is open until 26 July 2026.
To take part visit gwynedd.llyw.cymru/HaveYourSay or get paper copies from county libraries or a Siop Gwynedd receptions in Caernarfon, Pwllheli or Dolgellau).
To request a copy of the questionnaire by post, phone 01766 771000.
Background information and relevant documents are available on the Council's website: gwynedd.llyw.cymru/Levy
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