New data reveals growing interest in Gwynedd holidays – but sector still faces challenges.
New analysis from Premier Parks reveals rising interest in Gwynedd holidays and several other key UK regions – a positive sign amid Back British Holidays’ broader concerns for domestic tourism. The data, which compares website traffic from January to early June 2025 with the same period in 2024, highlights a clear increase in search interest for Gwynedd holiday destinations, with a 31.90 per cent uptick.
Premier Parks, a group of premium campsites and holiday parks operating in the UK, attracts a large audience of motorhomers, campervanners, caravanners and holidaymakers. Its website promotes British sites at which guests can enjoy unforgettable experiences in the great outdoors.
While positive news is welcomed, the overall picture for UK tourism remains complex – some destinations are seeing a surge in interest, but others are facing flat or falling demand. Back British Holidays is urging continued focus from the Government, industry bodies and holidaymakers alike to ensure the benefits of a growing domestic market are felt across the country.
The latest VisitBritain data, for 2024 and Q1 2025, supports earlier warnings from the campaign about a difficult season for domestic travel. Total UK trips fell by 10.05 per cent (Back British Holidays previously forecasted a 5 per cent fall).
Holiday-specific trips dropped by 12.6 per cent (slightly above the campaign’s 11.98 per cent prediction)
By 2028, the UK tourism market is projected to decline by £34.86bn (the overall loss from 2022 to 2028).
While accurate forecasting offers reassurance about the campaign’s awareness of recent pressures, the figures also confirm UK holidays remain under pressure and 2025 must be a year of renewed support for British tourism.
Daniel Attwood for Back British Holidays said: “These regional signs of interest are welcomed and reflect the enduring appeal of UK holidays. But we cannot lose sight of the wider context – this is still a fragile market.
“We must keep momentum going to support local businesses and ensure British holidays stay affordable and accessible for all.”
Simon McGrath of the National Caravan Council added: “Any upturn for domestic holiday bookings is great news that will boost tourism businesses, such as holiday parks.
“Tourism and hospitality businesses are currently facing significant challenges in tough economic times and we are calling on Government decision-makers – both UK-wide and devolved – to boost financial support for the sector and increase spending for domestic tourism promotional campaigns.
“The UK has a vibrant, diverse and world-leading tourism offering that is really important to the UK economy – it’s vital we do all we can to support the industry.”
Back British Holidays is a campaign launched in 2025 by Out & About Live to raise awareness of the value of domestic tourism, support small businesses and promote the benefits of holidaying in the UK. By using unique insight data, the campaign highlights both the pressures and opportunities facing the domestic tourism market.
Visit https://www.outandaboutlive.co.uk/back-british-holidays to sign their petition to support the UK’s domestic tourism industry.
