Plans to rebuild an Abersoch beach hut destroyed in a storm have been lodged.
The application is for ‘Hut 44’, an exclusive but basic hut, which has no facilities such as lighting or water.
The application by Jonathan Evans states the building will only be used as a beach hut, no heating will be provided and no requirement for foul waste is required.
Rainwater from the roof will discharge directly into the sand, like the existing beach huts.
The replacement beach hut will be constructed from timber, considered a sustainable material.
“It is not considered that the use will have a significant or detrimental impact on the established biodiversity and local environment,” the report adds.
It is also proposed to incorporate a bird nesting box.