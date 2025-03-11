A former Gwynedd school site could be used as a centre for the community.
Cabinet has approved a recommendation to grant a long-term lease to the Menter Rabar community enterprise, which will allow them to realise plans to develop the former Ysgol Abersoch site into a community resource.
Not-for-profit community group Menter Rabar has secured £400,000 to invest in the first phase of the refurbishment of the old school site, so the council is satisfied the necessary resources are in place to develop the site in the interests of the community.
Plans for the site include a community café, heritage exhibition, a multi-use room to host activities and courses, business units to let and a community garden.
Work will also be carried out to improve the building's energy efficiency by installing solar panels and an air source heat pump, along with providing charging points for electric cars.
Cllr Paul Rowlinson, Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, said: "The Menter Rabar plans have clear economic, social and environmental benefits and I am delighted the council is able to support them by offering the enterprise a long-term lease for a nominal amount.
"Menter Rabar has successfully raised a lot of money to invest in the property to make it an accessible hub in the heart of the village for various activities and services.
"This exciting enterprise will provide opportunities for the whole community; it will provide a space for businesses, a place for the community to come together and opportunities to learn about the culture and heritage of the area. These activities will also contribute to strengthening the Welsh language in the area."
Menter Rabar Secretary Einir Wyn added: "Menter Rabar is thrilled we have finally brought the former school back into the ownership of the community, where it belongs, just over a century after it first opened to serve the village.
"The project will celebrate and protect the unique heritage of the village and community through an exciting, interactive exhibition and archive. It will be a thriving enterprise centre, offering homeworkers and entrepreneurs affordable and flexible workspace for rent. The café and garden will offer a range of voluntary opportunities, while providing a beautifully designed and much needed social space in the village.
"Menter Rabar will share the Welsh language and culture with all who visit, work, and live in Abersoch, all year round.
"It has been a long and at times challenging journey. But together, we have proved the community of Abersoch is capable of great things. This is a new beginning for Abersoch.
"In the words of the old school motto, we are now 'hwylio i'r dyfodol' ('sailing to the future’).”
Local councillor John Brynmor Hughes thanked the committee members for their hard work and time getting this venture off the ground, and to all that have supported the venture financially.
“Good luck for the future. Onwards and upwards,” he added.
Gwynedd Council policy gives communities affected by school closures fair opportunity to draw up business plans to support taking over the property.