Abersoch RNLI volunteer crew were paged by HM Coastguard at 5.04pm on Thursday, 17 August following reports of adults and children stranded on a shingle bank at Carreg y Defaid after a rib had ran aground.
The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched at 5.17pm and arrived at the scene at 5.28pm.
On arrival at the scene the crew found the casualties, six adults and four children, to be waiting for the tide to turn so that they could refloat the boat. The crew were able to refloat the boat and the casualties were able to safely get on board.
The lifeboat then escorted them back to Pwllheli Marina before returning to the station where the lifeboat was washed down, refuelled and left ready for service at 6.24pm.
Wyn Jones, Abersoch RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: "We were pleased to see that the casualties were well equipped with lifejackets and a means of calling for help. "
He added: "If you get in to difficulty, or spot someone else in trouble, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."