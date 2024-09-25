Abersoch RNLI has rescued two people and their broken down jet-ski.
The coastguard paged the RNLI at 5.26pm on 21 September when the jet-ski drifted towards Criccieth Castle from Black Rock Sands.
Criccieth Coastguard spotted the jet-ski and two casualties on board some distance from the shoreline. The RNLI took them onboard the lifeboat.
Both appeared medically stable but were starting to feel the effects of the cold having been adrift for hours.
The casualties and craft were taken ashore to the care of the coastguard.
Andy Gunby from Abersoch RNLI said: “Although the casualties were both wearing drysuits only one was wearing a life-jacket.
“Please ensure that you wear the correct PPE for the conditions, life-jackets are essential as is a means of calling for help
“If you get into difficulty make the call for assistance early rather than waiting, entering the water or leaving your vessel.
“You are much harder to spot if you are in the water away from your craft.”
The volunteer crew returned to the lifeboat station at 7pm where the lifeboat was washed down, refuelled and left ready for service.
If you get into difficulty or spot someone else in trouble dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.