A wakeboarder has been taken to hospital after suffering a head injury off the Gwynedd coast.
Abersoch RNLI was called at 11.47am on Wednesday 16 August ,by HM Coastguard following reports of a wakeboarder who had suffered a head injury off The Warren Beach.
The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched at 11.56am and arrived at the scene within three minutes.
The casualty had been wakeboarding and had suffered a hard crash into the water whilst jumping the wake. He was taken into the back of the boat by the other person onboard and they then made the call to the Coastguard as the casualty was showing signs of confusion and had possibly taken on some sea water.
On arrival at the scene two of the lifeboat crew boarded the boat and carried out an assessment. He was treated with oxygen and it was decided to get him ashore as quickly as possible to the waiting Coastguard team and Fast Response paramedics.
The Coastguard helicopter was also on scene.
The casualty was transferred to the lifeboat and the crew made their way back to the station where the paramedics were waiting. Following a further assessment by the paramedics the Coastguard helicopter was stood down and the casualty was transferred to hospital by ambulance.
The lifeboat was then relaunched following reports of an overdue jek ski who’s last known position was Trwyn yr Wylfa (Wylfa Head). The crew made their way to the area and the jet ski was located making it’s way back to the beach.
The lifeboat returned to the station at 1.01pm where it was then washed down, refuelled and left ready for service.
If you get in to difficulty, or spot someone else in trouble, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.