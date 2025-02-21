Over the last few decades, we have become increasingly aware that the world’s environment is changing. Geomorphology is the science studying the origin and development of landforms — such as mountains, valleys, sand dunes and caves — and how they combine to form landscapes. As local geomorphologists working with colleagues at Aberystwyth University and in the local community, we are particularly interested in how rapidly change has been occurring to rocky landforms along the Ceredigion coastline over the last 150 years. Visual archival materials – geological sketches, paintings, and photographs – provide invaluable lines of evidence, and help solve mysteries. For example, uncertainty has surrounded the timing of the disappearance of former coastal stack Tŵr Gweno/Egg Rock, which was a well-known Victorian tourist attraction. Alfred Worthington’s painting on display in Ceredigion Museum and photographs from the late 1800s and early 1900s including one from the collection of the National Monuments Record of Wales: David John Saer Album Collection, show this landform in various stages of erosion. We can arrange the photographs in order based on the changing size and shape of Tŵr Gweno/Egg Rock, and compare the timeline with newspaper reports highlighting its gradual demise owing to wave attack. As a result, we can say with confidence the landform was lost in a coastal storm in 1907. By comparing the remaining coastal features with more recent photographs, we can also find the former location of Tŵr Gweno/Egg Rock.