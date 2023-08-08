She started learning Welsh by listening to BBC Radio Cymru, watching S4C and reading her daughter's books. She now uses Welsh confidently every day, without ever having had a formal Welsh lesson. Welsh is the language of the family, and Alison, who works in the care sector, realises how important using Welsh can be when dealing with patients. She enjoys working with horses and kickboxing and is an experienced shearer who has won a number of awards over the years.