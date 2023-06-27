Aberystwyth Ramblers will join Meirionnydd Ramblers for a walk along part of the Nantlle Ridge on Wednesday, 5 July.
Dave will lead this circular walk of seven miles, starting at 10am from the national park car park (grid ref SH571526) at Rhyd Ddu station.
From the start they will cross a short, relatively flat area before the strenuous ascent to the Nantlle Ridge joining it just north of Mynydd Drws y Coed.
The last stretch of this ascent to the summit is a scramble along a narrow ridge.
The ridge is followed as far as the obelisk on the summit of Mynydd Talymignedd where the group will then return for a short distance before a long descent off the ridgeline to the south-east.
The return to the start from here is through part of the Beddgelert forestry plantation.
Go to the Meirionnydd Ramblers or Aberystwyth Ramblers websites where you can click on the relevant walk to find the leader’s contact details. Please contact the leader if you intend to join the walk. This walk is not suitable for dogs.
