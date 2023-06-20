A joint Meirionnydd and Aberystwyth Ramblers walk will head on a six-mile, reasonably strenuous walk across a wild, less often walked part of the Rhinogydd mountain range.
Dave will be leading the walk which starts at 9.45am on Tuesday, 27 June from the car park with an honesty box at Llyn Cwmbychan in the very scenic Cwmbychan valley northeast of Llanbedr.
The first and longest ascent of the walk is to the northeast up to Bwlch Gwilym. The route then veers to the southeast past Llyn Twr Glas and the very scenic Llyn Pryfed before veering to the southwest to cross the wild ‘Badlands’ to arrive at Bwlch Tyddiad.
The descent to the northwest from Bwlch Tyddiad down the narrow valley with the Roman steps is rather scenic with large boulders with billberries and heather either side. The final descent is through a deciduous woodland back to the car park. There are some short scrambly-bouldery bits.
As the drive up the Cwmbychan valley from Llanbedr to the walk start is very narrow it would be best for the leader to organise car sharing from Llanbedr. Dave will lead the walk; he can be contacted on 07831 735208. This route is not suitable for dogs.