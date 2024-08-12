Aberystwyth Arts Centre Director, David Wilson, will take over as Chair of Creu Cymru.
He replaces outgoing Chair Liam Evans-Ford, Executive Director of Theatr Clwyd who remains on the Board as a Trustee.
During Liam’s time as Chair, the performing arts organisation has navigated the Covid-19 pandemic, supporting the sector’s efforts in sustaining jobs and securing emergency funding in Wales; introduced a new model of delivery by widening membership to include producing companies and individuals resulting in a 75 per cent growth in membership; and continued to manage the Hynt Scheme, the national access scheme with over 40 venues and 30,000 card holders that works with theatres and arts centres in Wales to make sure there is a consistent offer available for visitors with access requirements.
Liam appointed current Director, Lousie Miles-Payne and supported the successful Investment Review, seeing Creu Cymru becoming a multi-year client of Arts Council Wales.
David has been the Director of Aberystwyth Arts Centre since 2023.
He is co-director of Porter’s Cardiff, an events-led bar and social space, and is a Fellow of the Clore Leadership Programme and the Royal Society of Arts.
Other roles include Theatre Director at Theatr Brycheiniog, Executive Director at Actorsworkshop, Deputy Director at National Dance Company Wales, Guest lecturer at Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Producing Director at Moving Being Limited and Administrator at The Cardiff International Festival of Musical Theatre.
He said: I am looking forward to further supporting the sector, helping the members secure a better future for performing arts in Wales and working with the terrific team and Board at Creu Cymru.
“It’s daunting following on from Liam's inspired leadership with what we know will be challenging times ahead, but I believe in the work of the members, delivering for all our audiences and artists.”
Creu Cymru is a membership organisation for theatres, producing companies and freelancers working in the performing arts in Wales. Their membership forms a collaborative network; with a strengthened and unified voice that projects and advocates to public governing bodies, ensuring vital industry representation and influencing positive change.
Louise Miles-Payne said: “David is a vocal advocate of our work and the good we can do in supporting our members and I’m looking forward to working with him more closely in his new role.”