During Liam’s time as Chair, the performing arts organisation has navigated the Covid-19 pandemic, supporting the sector’s efforts in sustaining jobs and securing emergency funding in Wales; introduced a new model of delivery by widening membership to include producing companies and individuals resulting in a 75 per cent growth in membership; and continued to manage the Hynt Scheme, the national access scheme with over 40 venues and 30,000 card holders that works with theatres and arts centres in Wales to make sure there is a consistent offer available for visitors with access requirements.