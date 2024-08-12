A Unite Against Racism protest is to be held at Aberystwyth Bandstand today.
The gathering is being organised in response to rumours that a far-right protest has been called on Aberystwyth promenade today August 12 at the same time - midday.
This comes as Dyfed-Powys police issue a statement warning against disinformation online fuelling the violent riots seen across the UK since the stabbings in Southport on 29 July.
The counter-protest is being advertised on social media as “a peaceful street gathering showing our solidarity against the far right” featuring speeches, samba and music.
One of the organisers, Jacob Howells, said: “Ceredigion has been my home for almost a decade now and from living here I full-heartedly believe that most folk here are good and decent and stand up for what is just, free and right.
“I’d like to ask and invite you all to a counter-demonstration to demonstrate our love for all members of our community.
“It’s important that even if no far-right protestors show up, we show Wales and the UK that we in Aberystwyth do not tolerate hate and discrimination against any members of our community.”
A separate post was shared to local social media groups advertising potential far-right protests across Wales, from Cardiff on 9th August to Tenby, Swansea, and Aberystwyth at “the sea front at 1pm - Let’s get justice, share around people” with a Welsh flag emoji.
The post reads: “Just sharing so folk can join in or avoid the risks.
“Either way, stay safe and stay peaceful, something has to be done but not at the cost of what our forefathers fought and died for.”
A police source suggests people from Birmingham are planning to arrive into Aberystwyth on the 12.20pm train.
This comes as Dyfed-Powys Police issue a strong response to the unrest that has been ongoing across the UK in the wake of the triple stabbing in Southport.
Deputy Chief Constable, Ifan Charles, said: “Disinformation has been a huge driver of the appalling violence across the UK and we all have a part to play in countering this.
“Please pay special attention to what you read, share, and believe from online sources...
“Attempts to disrupt our communities have no place in our society. We will not tolerate violence or hate directed towards anyone because of their race, religion, sexual orientation - or for any other reason at all. Our message is to think twice before you act.
“We want people to continue to enjoy everything our four counties have to offer – our beautiful beaches, our fantastic rural areas, and our unique towns and villages – and to feel safe to visit our area.
“We have no reason to expect disorder in our four counties, but we rightly have plans in place to deal with any disorder should it break out.”
Anyone who has been a victim of crime or has had hate directed at them because of who they are is urged to report it to police either through a direct message on social media, online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. In an emergency, always call 999.
If you have been the victim of hate crime, the Wales Hate Support Centre can provide free, independent, and confidential support to help you cope and recover. Their service is available 24/7 365 days a year. For more information, visit their website or call 0300 3031 982.