“Farmers need to be aware of mental health support available to them,” says Mental Health Minister Sarah Murphy
Farmers and agricultural workers face unique pressures, including long working hours, increased threats of physical injury and financial concerns, all of which increases their overall risk of experiencing poor mental health.
The minister says it is important to do all we can to raise awareness of the importance of looking after mental and physical health within farming communities, as well as the support available and how to reach it.
The minister attended the launch of the Samaritans’ Our Farming, Our Future project at the Royal Welsh Show, which she says will have a positive impact, supporting those living in rural communities in Wales, equipping the next generation of Welsh farmers with the tools and skills needed to face the challenges of farming life.
She talked to the DPJ Foundation, Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), Farming Community Network and Tir Dewi about the importance of mental health support for farmers, their families and wider communities.
“By sharing information about mental health, we can help create a supportive culture within Welsh farming and hopefully prevent future suicides and harm,” she said.
“Welsh Government previously awarded the DPJ Foundation more than £65,000 to improve the provision of bereavement support to the agricultural community. “Organisations like this are pivotal in tackling the issue and showing rural communities there is support available, and it is accessible and waiting for them.
“We’ve also previously funded free mental health awareness training for people supporting the farming industry, so they can signpost farmers to the best source of support. We want to ensure those visiting farms and speaking to farmers have all received training so they are alert to signs someone may need some additional help.
“And we’ve provided £45,000 to develop Farmwell Wales – an information hub about personal and business resilience for farmers and their families, which in turn has supported more than 9,000 people since it was launched in March 2020.
“We also support a range of other important activities to aid mental health in rural communities, including the Wales Farm Support Group, which brings together farming charities, to share knowledge and expertise.
“We have just finished a public consultation on our draft Suicide and Self-harm Prevention Strategy, which includes a focus on strengthening our understanding of risk factors associated with suicide and self-harm, and targets efforts to support the most vulnerable in the places where they engage.
“Alongside this, we are also working on a new 10-year Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy, which aims to promote, support and empower people to improve their mental health and wellbeing, and be free from stigma and discrimination. Both strategies recognise the mental health needs of farmers and those working in agriculture.
“I strongly encourage anyone suffering with stress or other mental health issues, regardless of whether they work on a farm, live in a rural community or are part of the farming community, to ask for help when they need it.”