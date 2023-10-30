An award has been presented in memory of Aberystwyth Arts Centre technical manager Nick Bache.
Nick who died in April had been technical and production manager at the arts centre for 15 years.
The Association of British Theatre Technicians (ABTT) Cymru Technician of the Year Award in honour of Nick, former ABTT co-chair, recognises the achievement of an individual who consistently delivers technical excellence.
Open to ABTT members and non-members alike, three people were shortlisted for the award.
They were Luca Tedaldi from Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Hallam Cleverley from Theatr Colwyn and Matt Jones from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.
Matt was announced as the winner of the first Nick Bache award for Technician of the Year at an awards ceremony attended by Nick’s family, friends and colleagues at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 20 October.
Arts centre director David Wilson opened the ceremony, Dyfan Rhys and Jo Wilcox shared their memories of working with Nick before Rhian Elen Jones, who also worked with Nick and has taken on his role as co-chair of ABTT, presented the award with fellow co-chair David Evans from National Theatre Wales.
Winner Matt Jones said “it is an absolute honour to win” the award, “particularly in the name of Nick who contributed so much to the arts, particularly in the development of young technicians”.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Nick’s mum Hilary said: “We feel so proud. Nick was quite unassuming and always supported the underdog so it is very appropriate to have an award in his name supporting up-and-coming theatre technicians.
“Nick loved Aberystwyth and he would have loved this. It’s wonderful to hear what people thought of him.”