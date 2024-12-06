Aberystwyth Arts Centre has announced it will not open until 5pm tomorrow (Saturday) to allow Storm Darragh to pass.
The decision has been made “in the light of the weather warnings”, with the coast of Wales subject to a Red weather warning from 3am-11am tomorrow morning.
Events have been rearranged or cancelled.
A statement released by the Arts Centre said: “We will be closed on Saturday morning and into early afternoon.
“We plan to reopen at 5pm in time for evening performances.
“An assessment will take place after the most severe weather has passed and we'll post any updates on social media and contact any ticket holders directly if anything changes.
“The Dance School performance of ‘Cinderella’ at 2pm will be re-scheduled to Sunday at 5pm.
“All your tickets will be valid for this new time.
The Saturday afternoon cinema screenings of Paddington (12 noon) and Wicked (2.15pm) are cancelled - we'll be in touch to offer alternative dates. The evening screenings of Small Things Like These (5.15pm) and Andre Rieu (7.15pm) will be going ahead as planned.
“All courses and workshops scheduled for Saturday are cancelled.
“Box office will be in touch with you directly.
“Please be kind to the team, we may have a limited offer in the cafe on Saturday.”
Mitchell Moore of social media site Altitude Adventures took photographs of Aberystwyth seafront on Friday afternoon. Storm Darragh is expected in the early hours of the morning but the wind was already picking up earlier today and a yellow weather warning has been in place.