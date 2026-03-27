Aberystwyth’s beachside sauna has returned to Constitution Hill.

After wintering on the promenade, the wood-fired sauna run by two Aber lads this month returned to the beachfront underneath the famous hill, with their newly rebranded cafe, Y Nyth (The Nest), named after Aberystwyth’s starlings.

ABERPOETH sauna co-founder Gethin ap Dafydd said: “There’s a real sense of homecoming this spring as we return to our much-loved spot at Consti.

Y Nyth cafe at ABERPOETH.
Y Nyth cafe and sauna at ABERPOETH. (ABERPOETH)

“Even better, this isn’t just a short return - we’re delighted to have secured the space for the next three summers, giving us the chance to properly settle in, grow, and build something special for the community.”

ABERPOETH is returning with an expanded menu and the promise of a new, soon-to-be-announced event series.