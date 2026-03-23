Thankfully, Sarah’s determination was stronger than my scepticism and I have watched her writing career go from strength-to-strength. Don’t blame me for my sceptical ways; it runs in the family! My grandad told me how he once wished his friend John well but had scoffed a bit when he told him he was leaving Manchester to become an actor in America. The John in question was John Mahoney who went on to star in ‘Frasier’…