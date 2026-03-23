A few friends have told me over the years that they “have a book in them” and they’re going to write a novel.
I’ve uttered those words myself once or twice, but deep down I know it’s a cliché and most of us will never fulfil our fiction writing dreams.
But one of my friends has more than done that, releasing two series of books for children and a stand-alone adventure to date.
I met Sarah Todd Taylor when I joined the Showtime Singers theatre group in Aberystwyth. She is a gifted singer and a passionate performer, but one day she told me that she was going to give up her beloved hobby to write a book. She was slightly torn but knew that would give her the time she needed around full-time work to put pen to paper and pursue a publisher.
As someone who can’t keep off the stage (it keeps me relatively sane) I thought it was a great shame, but I wished her well and looked forward to seeing her back on stage with us the following year when her determination to write a book had fizzled out.
Thankfully, Sarah’s determination was stronger than my scepticism and I have watched her writing career go from strength-to-strength. Don’t blame me for my sceptical ways; it runs in the family! My grandad told me how he once wished his friend John well but had scoffed a bit when he told him he was leaving Manchester to become an actor in America. The John in question was John Mahoney who went on to star in ‘Frasier’…
Anyway, back to Sarah, who has blown me away with her success. Her ‘Max the Detective Cat’ series, ‘Alice Éclair: Spy Extraordinaire’ series and the Arthurian adventure, ‘Arthur and Me’ can be found in shops, libraries and bookshops across the world.
I have written about Sarah in the Cambrian News on multiple occasions, attended book readings at Waterstones, Aberystwyth, and followed her on Facebook to keep up-to-date with her literary endeavours.
On 10 March, Sarah shared the news about her latest book on social media and I got excited for my friend. But then my heart sank, because Sarah’s new book is not another delightful novel, as her post explains.
“Together with 10,000 colleagues I have a new book out today. Not one we got paid for. Not one we ever wanted to write, but an important one nonetheless and only available at London Book Fair.”
Her post shares one from The Society of Authors, which explains more about the publication.
“Almost 10,000 authors have come together to publish an empty book protesting the theft of books by tech companies to train AI models.
“Titled, ‘Don’t Steal This Book’, it is empty of text except the names of the authors involved.”
It is a bold move, but one that is needed given the threat to people working in the creative industries. People like Sarah, a friend who has blossomed into a fantastic writer of novels for children. But now those novels are being stolen.
Speaking to the ‘Cambrian News’, Sarah said: “Six of my own books were found to be in a pirated books database that was subsequently used to train an AI engine.
“Those books represent almost a decade of work on my behalf and to have them pirated and then used without my consent was very upsetting.
“It’s disappointing to see firms look to generative AI machines to create written content, marketing material and images for merchandise.
“These machines are trained on genuine creatives’ work without their permission and without any compensation.
“Yet in spite of online marketplaces being flooded with AI created books and art, these machines can never replace the creativity and commitment of those who have worked hard on their craft.
“They cannot replicate human experience.
“They won’t get on a 6am train to deliver a carefully devised workshop for a school or library.
“They won’t be able to engage with readers and encourage a new generation of writers.
“The book launched at London Book Fair this week and the Society of Authors’ new campaign ‘Human Authored’ highlights the value of human creativity, something that deserves to be protected and properly recompensed.”
The creative industry fighting against UK government proposals to let AI companies use copyright-protected work without permission is starting to have an effect. Last week technology secretary Liz Kendall said Government no longer has a “preferred option” on copyright reform. Previously it supported a proposal allowing tech companies to take copyrighted work unless rights holders opted out of the process.
“I'm really glad they are listening,” Sarah said.
“The creative arts are a major export for the UK and the government needs to continue to listen to creatives about issues that threaten the sustainability and growth of that.”
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