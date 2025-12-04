An Aberystwyth businesswoman has spoken of her thanks for a fellow businesswoman who helped her recover stolen goods.
Marie Knowler from Vintage Vibes said she was devastated when she discovered two people had taken £275 worth of products from her shop, Vintage Vibes.
Thankfully, the shop on Terrace Road has CCTV and Marie wasted no time sharing the footage on social media.
She was inundated with help and support, and one woman in particular helped Marie to recover the stolen items.
Now she would like to thank that businesswoman, and asked she has asked the ‘Cambrian News’ to help her do that.
Marie said: “On Sunday afternoon [16 November], two suspects stole £275 worth of products from our shop, Vintage Vibes on Terrace Road.
“We released the footage and photos on our social media and were overwhelmed with the support.
“Just after 4pm Lottie Riggs of Kitty Fisher called me and said she saw them pass her shop.
“I closed up and ran as fast as I could to the top of town. “She told them about the CCTV and they said it wasn't them. But when she showed the footage, they said they had forgotten to pay! Untrue as they had seven items in total!
“When I got there, one of the thieves was actually wearing one of the stolen items! A rare Y2k Bebe sport zip up top! They agreed to follow me to Vintage Vibes and pay what they owed.”
Marie added: “Thanks to Lottie, we got our money back.”
“People don’t realise the impact theft has on small independent businesses.
“From Vintage Vibes, thank you Lottie.”
Posting on the shop’s Facebook page, Marie said the pair asked for her bank details to pay, but she refused, fearing she would be scammed. She said she would be reporting the matter to both the police and Aberystwyth University.
