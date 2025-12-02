A sold-out charity cookbook will get a second reprint to raise money Wales’ only dedicated children’s hospices.
Produced by Choirs For Good, ‘Choirs For Good Food’ features contributions from top chefs and celebrities like Ainsley Harriott, Aled Jones, Bryn Williams, Georgie Grasso, and even Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales.
The first print-run was a complete sell-out and raised £3,500 for Conwy’s Tŷ Gobaith and Cardiff’s Tŷ Hafan. They adopted the hospices as their charity of the year and have been supporting and raising funds in many ways since April.
Thanks to some generous funding, they have been able to commission a second run of books, which are available now.
The network of community wellbeing choirs operate across Wales and will soon host a series of festive fundraising concerts for people to buy the book in person.
Tŷ Gobaith fundraiser, Vanessa Marubbi, said: “Choirs For Good really do make an impact in the community.”
“It’s no wonder their book was such a great success as it’s packed full of great recipes, stories and memories.
“We’re so grateful that they have chosen us as their charity of the year along with Tŷ Hafan.
“The local groups have been fundraising for us since April and have even helped get many of our events into the swing with their uplifting tunes.
“We are so looking forward to their upcoming Christmas concerts.”
You can catch your local branch of Choirs For Good on Friday, 5 December at Llanidloes Rugby Club at 7pm, £5, Thursday, 11 December at Holy Trinity Church in Aberystwyth at 7pm, £8 and on Thursday, 18 December, St Giles Church, Wrexham, 7.30pm, £10.
All tickets are available from https://www.choirsforgood.com/events.
