An Aberystwyth superstore has added a little festive spirit to traders in market hall by donating a Christmas tree.
The Tesco supermarket on Park Avenue donated a real tree to traders at the top of town who were struggling to get one.
Helen from Tesco said: "We just donate a Xmas tree to the Market hall as they were struggling for one, they don't get any funding and I thought it would be good for them. There some great shops up there."
