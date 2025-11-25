Visitors to the National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth on Friday, 21 November were greeted by by pupils from Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon, Trefeglwys, as they joined the library for the Kids in Museums Takeover Day.
The pupils had a unique opportunity to work in public areas and behind the scenes, taking over the Reading Room desk, fetching books for researchers, producing the library's social media videos, and curating with the exhibitions team.
Pupils also received new items for the collection, assisted with the care of materials in the preventive conservation unit, digitised items from the collections and kept the building safe with the security team.
National Library of Wales Education Officer Dyfan Graves said: “It was a great pleasure to welcome Year 5 and 6 pupils from Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon to 'take over' this year. The children had the opportunity to experience a variety of roles across the library, from serving customers and readers, to caring for some of the nation's greatest treasures. Takeover Day is a great opportunity to offer pupils an unforgettable experience and a unique insight into the work of one of Wales' most important institutions. We hope that the experience will stay with them for a long time and inspire them to be enthusiastic learners.”
Headteacher Caroline Harries added: “We are excited pupils from Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon had the opportunity to explore the amazing work that goes on behind the scenes at the National Library! It's a real-life experience that brings learning to life. As the children see how history, technology and culture intertwine in a work environment, it helps them understand the purpose and possibilities of future careers. It's a purposeful, inspiring and unforgettable experience.”
The day is organised by the library's Education Service as part of a wider Takeover Day scheme across Britain by the Kids in Museums charity.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.