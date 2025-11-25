GAYberystwyth Books is hosting its Queer Lit Quarterly event with a twist - this time inviting the authors of LGBTQ+ children’s books to explore stories about and for young readers.
The event on Friday 12 December at 4pm at the Aberystwyth Arts Centre will host authors Ian Timbrell of It’s More than Flags and Rainbows, Mel Elliot of The Girl with Two Dads, Sam Langley-Swain of Where Bjorn Belongs, and Steve Anthony of Enfysawarws/ Rainbowsaurus.
The event will also feature an extra special guest, balloon artist Tricky the Twister, creating rainbow sculptures and character balloons for children to take away.
On the creation of the event, Pete Shea from GAYberystwyth books said: “At the heart of Children’s QLQ is a simple belief: every child deserves to see themselves in the stories they read.
“Whether it’s two mums going on adventures, a non-binary hero saving the day, or a bright and bold celebration of chosen family, LGBTQ+ children’s literature opens doors to understanding, belonging, and confidence.
“Our programme champions the authors and illustrators who are shaping this landscape, giving young readers the chance to feel seen, supported, and celebrated.
“This event promises to be an exciting and fun-filled afternoon.
“We’re beyond excited to be opening the event up to our amazing and inspirational little readers — and the authors who write their books.”
There will be book talks and signings and a chance to meet the authors.
This is the fourth Queer Lit Quarterly event, supported by Aberration Cymru and Literature Wales’ Inspiring Communities Fund.
Tickets are £6.50 per adult - up to two children go free with each paying adult. But tickets on the Aberystwyth Arts Centre box office or on the here - https://aberystwythartscentre-tickets.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173672407
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.